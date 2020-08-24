Drama as Police Arrest Ibadan Trader Eating Excreta with Bread – Photo

Oyo State Police Command has arrested a trader identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human excreta with bread. It was gathered that Egbu, who has a shop at the Sango area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was caught by some persons around 12 noon on Saturday.

This caused traffic snarl as many people thronged the place to have a glimpse of the bizarre situation.

Eating human excreta is said to be the hallmark of Internet fraudsters, who also combine money rituals with cyber fraud.

Egbu, who has a thriving cosmetics shop where he sells Brazilian hair, was said to have been caught eating human excreta and bread. Those who caught him with the weird food combination were said to have raised the alarm, which attracted a huge crowd. The trader, who is said to have bought a house and rebuilt it around the same area, was however rescued before he could be lynched. He was taken to the Sango Police Station.

