Benefits And Side Effects Of Eating Garden Egg During Pregnancy – Must Read

Are there positive effects?

Garden egg contains many useful for heart elements:

Vitamin PP

Calcium

Potassium

Vitamin B

Vitamin C

Phosphorus

Sodium

Iron

Copper

Magnesium

This fruit is advised to be in a diet of elderly, because it helps in prevention heart diseases, atherosclerosis, and attenuation of blood vessels.

Garden egg is delicious and low-caloric, easily digested, so it can be a perfect part of slimming diets.

Garden egg contains vitamin C enough for effective prevention of cold-related diseases and contains B vitamins enough to have beneficial effect on the nervous system. Regular eating of this vegetable can help you can to get rid of a bad mood and insomnia – this is another proof of the use of eggplant. Content of manganese and zinc helps to improve the condition after stroke, it can be eaten in the case of diabetes. High content of iron in the vegetable helps combat decreased hemoglobin, so it is recommended for pregnant women and patients with anemia.

So the main question for us now: is garden egg good for a pregnant woman? We will uncover all benefits of garden egg during pregnancy.

As we have noticed above garden is rich in vitamins C, D, PP, B9 (folic acid), B1 and B2, B6, it also contains not less beneficial components as potassium, copper and iron. Nutritionists emphasize that garden egg has a lot fiber and pectin, so eating garden egg during pregnancy help organism to remove excess of cholesterol. This means that dishes of garden egg can prevent heart disease and bile stasis, which are caused by excess cholesterol in the body. Copper contributes to haemopoiesis (blood formation), so garden egg in pregnancy is recommended to those who suffer from anemia.

In a point of fact, garden egg is beneficial for future moms with disease and diabetes. Potassium in the product normalizes the heart work, which is important for women who suffers from hypertension, in addition it has property to remove puffiness, which can be useful for pregnant mothers who gained weight and suffer from edema. The regular consumption of baked garden egg for dinned during few days can help to relieve leg puffiness. If pregnant has hypertension, it is advised to take a half teaspoon of dried and shredded garden egg peel before meal.

Speaking about garden egg benefits, it is necessary to mention that it perfectly stimulates the bowels. They have soft and gentle fiber regulates the acid-alkaline balance in the body. Garden egg has special bitterness; this is because of special substance called “solanine”. Overripe fruits have its high concentration, which is toxic, but future moms should not be afraid of this, it is easy to get rid of the bitterness by usual salt. You just need to sprinkle cut garden egg by salt (it will stimulate the release of juice) and then wash off with water and after that you can cook it.

Bitterness disappear by itself if to bake garden egg in oven. This way of cooking will preserve in the product more nutrients than boiling.

Intension of copper and iron in garden egg improves the complexion of a pregnant woman. Garden egg juice has antibacterial properties, it is used to heal wounds. Thus, garden egg is a very delicious and nutritious product for the expectant mothers, at the same time it is a wound-healing agent, a method of disease treatment that accompany pregnancy.

Garden egg side effect

Despite all above listed healing qualities, garden egg is not so harmless – harms and benefits depend on the method of their preparation, as well as the degree of ripeness. It is true that fried garden egg are useless, because during frying fiber is destroyed and meat of garden egg becomes impregnated with toxins segregated from oil during frying. In addition, caloric capacity of fried garden egg is much high if to compare with boiled or baked garden egg. Such fat food will be especially harmful for people who have digestive tract pathology.

Nutritionists do not recommend expectant mothers to eat fried garden egg, because they lie on stomach and feeling of heaviness.

It is dangerous to eat overripe garden egg because they accumulate toxic substance solanine, it can lead to poisoning (it may cause cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, convulsions and confusion).

It is very easy to determine overripe garden egg – it has brown color of the peel, large number of seeds and stale-looking stalk. Therefore, you should choose garden egg carefully, choose only young, almost black elastic fruit. In order to avoid any poisoning by garden egg it is highly recommended to cut garden egg into slices, lie it for half an hour in water with salt before you start cooking (it also eliminates the bitterness of garden egg).

By the way white garden egg doesn’t contain solanine and it is no less tasty. You should be careful with garden egg if you have diabetes (it can lead to hypoglycemia because of lack of carbohydrates), stomach ulcers, indigestion, gastritis.

There are tons of tasty and various recipes of dishes from garden egg.

You just need to remember:

Choose garden egg carefully, overripe fruits are dangerous

If you are pregnant eat boiled or baked garden egg, do not eat rare fruit

Do not eat often and much of garden egg if you have diabetes, gastritis, indigestion and stomach ulcers

Measure is always treasure especially if you are pregnant!

