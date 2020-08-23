Man In Tears As His Girlfriend Rejects His Proposal In Public – Watch Video

A viral video of a man crying by the side of a busy road after a woman turned down his public proposal has gone viral. In the video, the man is seen going down on one knee to ask the woman to marry him. The woman didn’t seem pleased and she walked away.

The man starts crying at this point and goes after the woman then kneels again.

His action caused a scene and made people gather to plead with the girl to say yes. Some even lost patience with the girl when she refused to accept the proposal.

Cars driving past slowed down to observe the spectacle.

Watch video below

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)