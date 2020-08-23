Majek Fashek Buried By Family Members In The United States – Video
Nigerian legendary Reggae musician Majek Fashek was on Friday buried in the United States of America by close family members and according to Majek Fashek manager the memorial will take place next year in Nigeria.Goooooooooooooooooodnight Forever king Legendary icon,africa no 1 Miracle Day Music Artiste ,forever loved Majek Fashek…………….6fit Down and ascend to meet with the Maker of Heaven and Earth �☔️�.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW.
