I Want To Have A One Night Stand With Wizkid – Koko Pat

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Koko Pat has cried out on wanting to have a hot one night stand with popular singer and everyone’s favorite, Wizkid.

In an Exclusive ‘tell it all” interview with Gift Adene of Kemi Filani News, Popular Nollywood actress cum producer, Koko Pat opened up about her personal life, her relationship, growing up, family and challenges.

Koko who mark her birthday today with breathtaking photos opened up on the celebrity she would love to have a one night stand with. She further talked about her journey to becoming an actor, her motivation in life and more. Read the interview below…

1: How would describe your childhood?

My childhood was Fun. Not from the most buoyant home but my parents gave us the best experience. I was allowed to be a kid and act like one.

2: Why did you choose acting?

I didn’t choose acting. Acting was more of a natural thing. Its something I have strong passion for. Started acting from way back in my nursery school. I feel almost happy each time I am on set. Even when I’m sad immediately I get a script I forget my sorrows.

3. What are the challenges you’re facing as an actress in Nigeria?

Money is my only challenge,as a new act you need packaging to belong or to be noticed.

4. How she handles these challenges

By not giving up. I’m still pushing and I pray I get noticed soon.

5. Who is your role model ?

My mum is my role. I look up to her for everything. Her personality enders people to her. My biggest motivation and reason am pushing really hard.

6. Are you in a relationship? If yes, with who?

I’m in relationship with my God

7. Between Wizkid, Davido and Burnaboy, Who would you like to have a one night stand with, have as just friend and the one you would take to your parent?

Burna Boy is tall and has the personality I want, so I will take him home. One night stand with Wizkid and be friends with Davido.

8. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I see myself in Hollywood, working as one of the best producer/actor. I trust God to help me achieve this dream.

9. Any word for your fans?

Never give up, whatever you dream to do wake up and do it. Set back will definitely come by never get disconnected from your goals.

