International Scholarship At University of Alabama at Birmingham – USA 2020

August 22, 2020   Scholarship

The UAB International Scholarship, valued at US $7,500 per year, is available to applicants who are enrolling as first-year, full-time, degree-seeking students in an undergraduate program at UAB. 

All scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis as funds are available and are renewable for a total of four years (or eight academic semesters). Students who are receiving governmental scholarships or other external support are not eligible to receive this award.

Application Deadline: November 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

 

Type: Undergraduate

 

Value of Awards: $7,500 per year

 

Number of Awards: Not Known

 

Eligibility:

 

Applicants should graduate from a secondary or high school (up to 2 years prior to intake) with a minimum grade point average of 3.0/4.0

Applicants must be holding an F-1 visa

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

How To Apply: For applying, applicants are obliged to enrol in undergraduate degree coursework at the university. After that, they can apply for this award.

 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

