Former Disney Channel star Joins aduIt Content Site: ‘This is how Bored she Really is’

Former Disney Channel star-turned-singer-turned-director Bella Thorne announced she was joining the subscription site OnlyFans with an Instagram video that’s been viewed over 1.5 million times and subsequently temporarily crashed the OnlyFans site. Reactions from fans on Instagram varied.

“This is how bored she really is lol,” one person commented.

“BRB gotta go make my account and subscribe!” another replied.

For $20 a month, fans can get access to Thorne’s profile which hosts the actress’s custom videos, photos, pay-per-view clips and a more intimate DM access to the star.

Thorne also included her Amazon wish list on her profile, although it doesn’t look like she’s added anything to it just yet.

OnlyFans is based on the premise that people with large followings should be monetizing their content. OnlyFans members can make 1 percent to 5 percent of subscription fees monthly, not including tips. While not intended to be an adult site, OnlyFans is one of the very few social media platforms that does not penalize people for posting n*dity.

Since creating her profile on August 18, Thorne has uploaded 28 posts, 17 photos and four videos.

Thorne first rose to stardom when she was 13 years old and co-starring in Disney’s “Shake It Up!” with Zendaya.

She kept her clean Disney image for a few years following the show, but then in 2017, she started gravitating towards horror movie roles. In 2019,

