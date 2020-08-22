BUA Group Signs Deal With Turkish Firm To Build 2400TPD Flour Mills

Nigeria’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA has today sealed an agreement with Milleral of Turkey to build its newest flour milling plants in Nigeria with a total milling capacity of 2,400tons per day (3 x 800tpd). Upon completion in 2021, this will bring BUA’s total installed milling capacity to 4000tons per day. BUA currently operates an installed flour milling capacity of 1,600 tons per day and 5 lines of pasta of 720 tons per day.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Executive Chairman, BUA Group said, “We are excited about this partnership with Milleral to develop our new state-of-the-art flour milling plants in Nigeria with a total milling capacity of 2,400tons per day bringing BUA’s total installed capacity to 4,000tons per day upon completion in 2021. This will further deepen our involvement in the foods processing sector as well as help enhance food security in Nigeria and the West African region.”

In his comments, Mustafa Ozdemir, Chairman, Milleral said, “Milleral intends to bring its experience installing machinery and turnkey plants across the world to bear in building an efficient, advanced and world class facility for BUA.”

Upon completion, this new plant will position BUA as one of the leading players in Flour Milling in West Africa.

BUA Foods is the agribusiness and foods processing division of BUA Group with diverse investments in the agricultural value chain in Sugar, Rice, Edible Oils, Flour Milling and Pasta. BUA currently operates an installed flour milling capacity of 1,600 tons per day and 5 lines of pasta of 720 tons per day.

About Milleral:

Milleral is a giant successful brand that has been manufacturing and installing machinery and turnkey plants for milling grains like wheat, corn, rye, oat to get flour and semolina for 27 years.

Milleral offers products, plants and services that can appeal the necessities in all parts of the world; from Middle East to South East Asia, from South America to Africa and always continues to work with team spirit by developing innovative technologies needed by the global economy and manufactures its products perfectly according to customer demands

