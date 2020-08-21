Video: ”I Will Break Up Erica and Kiddwaya’s Relationship If Given The Chance” – Prince

Big Brother Naija housemate, Prince in his diary session, said he will break-up Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship if he’s given the chance. He disclosed this during his diary session today with Erica who was representing Big Brother in the diary session.

Prince Reveals he wants to see the couple breakup because he feels Kiddwaya is not really in love with Erica. He described the couple’s relationship as just an infatuation.

Speaking further, Prince said he also admires Erica a lot and he wouldn’t want to see her get hurt when the relationship starts to crash. He said the infatuation will fade off gradually and Erica might get hurt.

Watch the video below;

