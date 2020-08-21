Throwback To The Viral Video Of BBNaija Lucy Trying To Return The U.S Dollars She Found In A Fairly-Used Hand Bag In 2019

The viral video of a lady who tried to return several Dollar notes in a bag she bought went viral around April last year and you know what? this lady is no other person than one of the controversial BBNaija lockdown housemate, Lucy Edet. It was recently discovered that Lucy was the Lady in the viral video and she tried so hard to find the original owner of the bag in order to return the money.

Read below,

This is the Lucy that they don’t want you to remember

A young hardworking lady who found US dollars in a bag that she bought & tried to trace the owner in April last year. GUESS WHAT? when she couldn’t find the owner she gave it to someone else who needed the money more than she did. No, she wasn’t rich, she was just honest & empathic.

How many Nigerians will do that? Can you now understand why she is unapologetically sincere in that house?

