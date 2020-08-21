Nigerian Comedian AY Busted For Wearing A Fake Richard Mille Watch – Photo

Nigerian Popular comedian, Richard Áyodeji Makun known as ”AY” has been busted by @Fakewatchbuster on Instagram, a page that expose celebrities wearing Fake watches. AY shared lovely new photos of himself showing off the luxury watch to celebrate his birthday yesterday, August 19, 2020.

However, the fake watch buster page exposed his fake watch as they revealed that AY’s Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson white ceramic watch is not original.

AY celebrating his birthday wrote;

“Happy birthday to me. Thank you Lord.” AY wrote as he shared the photos.

While the page wrote;

“wearing a fake Richard Mille RM055 Bubba Watson white ceramic. BUSTED! ⌚❌

A genuine @richardmille RM055 white ceramic worth around $255K USD” They wrote as they tagged the comedian.

