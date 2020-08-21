The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has withdrawn its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as one of the speakers in its upcoming annual conference. The Governor has also reacted to the move, stating that he never requested to be a speaker at the event.

NBA withdraws invitation to El-Rufai as speaker in annual conference.

The Nigerian Bar Association made the withdrawal announcement via the association’s Twitter handle, days after some lawyers protested against the inclusion of the Kaduna state Governor in NBA’s speakers’ list.

The tweet read;

“The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor.”

But El-Rufai, in a statement on Thursday said he was not moved by NBA’s decision, as he never sought the body’s platform to speak.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media and Communication), said when lawyer friends requested El-Rufai to accept the invitation of the NBA to participate in a panel discussion on national identity, he accepted as part of his commitment to having a national conversation and the evolution of a national consensus.

“NBA platform or not, these worthy conversations must continue. He will continue to make his voice heard on the things our country needs to do for its progress.

“While the decision about who speaks at its event is clearly the NBA’s, Malam El-Rufai wishes to make clear that he did not seek the platform and is not agitated that he has one less speaking engagement.

“However, the circumstances of the last few days warrant some comments. That a professional organisation has elected to endorse a one-sided narrative on a profound national issue is something that its members may wish to reflect upon,” he said.

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)