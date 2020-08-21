Meghan Markle and Harry Help Kids try on School Backpacks During Rare Public Outing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry handed out nappies and helped kids try on school backpacks at a drive-thru charity event near their new LA mansion. The couple wore face masks as they joined other volunteers at charity Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities for families in need.

Pictures show the couple handing supplies to people through car windows at Dr Owen Lloyd Knox Elementary School in South LA on Wednesday. Both looked casual, with Meghan wearing loose khaki shorts and a white shirt while Harry opted for brown shorts, a white polo shirt and a baseball cap.

A source told Town & Country: “Everyone was in great spirits. The kids were eager to receive their books and supplies and Meghan and Harry did what they do best – engage and connect with the crowd.” Meghan and Harry also chatted to parents and children who looked to see the special royal guests.

