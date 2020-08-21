Man Plans With A Lady To Disgrace Him Over Money For S£X To Propose To His Girlfriend – Video

The different ways guys are using to proposed marriage to their ladies seems to be going out of hands. A viral video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a s£x worker attacked a man and his girlfriend at a shopping mall.

In the video, a lady attacked the man and his girlfriend while they were shopping at the mall, claiming that he had s£x with her and refused to pay her money.

The girlfriend tried to calm the situation as she pleaded with the s£x worker to calm down so they can settle the issue amicably.

However, the story changed after her boyfriend brought out a ring and went down on his knees to propose marriage to her.

