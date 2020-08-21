50-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After 30 Years Of Marriage – Photos

Babies have always been a thing of joy and nothing could possibly be more joyful than the news of a 50-year-old woman that gave birth to triplets after 30 years of marriage. In a typical Nigerian family, the cry of a new-born baby brings moments of happiness and this has been proven in the case of the 50-yera-old proud new mother who recently got delivered of triplets.

According to a source, the woman identified as Mrs. Grace Obidiwe has been married for close to 30 years with no fruit of the womb but now, God has finally answered her prayers and he did it in a big way as she was not delivered of just a baby but three of them at once!

The triplets are made up of two girls and a boy.

