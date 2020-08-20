UK Couple Caught Having S£X In An Empty Cinema Goes Viral – Video

A couple was caught on camera having s£x in the front row of a newly-opened cinema has gone viral, as security footage from the UK cinema was shared on Twitter.

In the video, the woman, who is n@ked from her wa!st down appears to str@ddle her lover as he sat on a cinema.

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption:

“Who does this and you people don’t think you’ll get caught. We check the cameras darling

You know how horny you gotta be to have sex in the FRONT ROW OF A CINEMA pic.twitter.com/LziriuEiTK — GO STREAM TOBEYWORLD2 (@tobeyworld) August 18, 2020

