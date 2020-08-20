Imota Rice Mill: Lagos To Train And Empower Farmers In Rice Production

The Acting Commissioner Ministry of Agriculture Ms. Abisola Olusanya today at the LASG Agricultural Training Institite, Araga, Epe to flag off the Eko Rice Farmers’ sensitisation, training and empowerment programme meant to catalyze rice production in the state towards paddy aggregation for the 32MT/HR rice mill located at Imota, meant to be the largest mill in sub-saharan africa upon completion by year end.

The Agricultural training institute facility also doubles as a food production park with infrastructure such as Cassava processing centre, poultry production pens, fish ponds, pig pens, greenhouses etc available. In preparation for the Lagos Agripreneurship programme to commence in September as well as revival of the production facilities, Ms. Abisola Olusanya was assisting a farmhand in clearing land areas for accessibility

