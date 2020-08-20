FBI Seize $47.5 Million USD From Hushpuppi As They Reveal How Instagram Led To His Arrest – VIDEO

The FBI has revealed how they were able to track down and arrest popular instagram celebrity, Abbas Ramoni Igbalode who is popularly known as Hushpuppi. Hushpuppi was said to be holding over $40 million USD in cash when he was arrested at his Palazo Versace residence in Dubai. There were also luxurious vehicles worth $6.1 million that were confiscated from him. FBI agents revealed that the case of Abbas Hushpuppi was a star case that would help the FBI get its much craved media attention.

It was said that the magnitude and method which the crime was executed made it a unique case even though Abbas was using some of the oldest tricks in the book and did nothing exceptionally sophisticated aside from scaling the operations into a very high chain that was able get almost $150 million in all.

The documentary was put together into a move-like video – you can watch the video below:

