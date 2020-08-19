See How SSS3 Student Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Wrote His Own WAEC in Gombe – Photo

Photos have shown how a secondary student who tested positive for coronavirus wrote his exam.

The student wrote examination in Gombe even after testing positive for coronavirus

A senior secondary school student in Gombe State didn’t allow testing positive for coronavirus prevent him from writing examination. He joined thousands of other students across Nigeria writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The Government Science Secondary School Gombe student took part in the Mathematics exam that was written on Monday, August 17, 2020, according to the Gombe government.

The student wrote the exam in his isolation room with his specially-assigned invigilator decked out in protective gear.

“A final year student of GSSS Gombe tested POSITIVE for COVID-19 and was isolated yesterday, today he is writing Mathematics SSCE while ensuring his invigilator is well protected,” the government announced on Twitter. The exam, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was first postponed in March after schools were shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

