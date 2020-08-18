The International 10’ Prize Pool For DOTA 2 Surpasses $30M Mark

According to data analyzed and published by SafeBettingSites.com, the prize pool for The International 10 is currently worth $33,456,363 million and counting. The 2019 series for the same tournament hit a peak of $34,330,068.



Though the 2019 prize pool is the highest amount that has ever been offered for a single event in eSports, the 2020 cash pot is likely to surpass it.

Top eSports Player Globally Rakes in $3.75M from DOTA 2

The International is one of the highest paying tournaments in eSports thanks to its contribution model. Fans get to build up the prize pool from a base of $1.6 million by purchasing in-game items such as the Battle Pass and its upgrades. 25% of all purchases go into the cash pot. During the first-ever tournament in the series in 2014, the winner took home $10.9 million. The amount increased to $18.4 million in 2015, $20.7 million in 2016, $24.7 million in 2017, and in 2018, $25.5 million. In 2019, it overtook the Fortnite World Cup, whose prize pool amounted to $30.3 million in 2019, for both the Solo and Duo.

Over the years, DOTA 2 has awarded over $165.4 million in cash prizes. During the period between 2018 and 2020, the highest paid player in eSports globally, Johan Sundstein, aka N0tail, made at least $3.75 million from DOTA 2. Furthermore, DOTA 2 was the highest paid single game for top teams globally in 2019. The top 10 teams in eSports made $148.5 million from the game, with the leading team, OG, taking home $33.4 million.

The eSports ecosystem as a whole has experienced explosive growth over the past few years. According to Newzoo, it went up from $776.4 million in 2018 to $957.5 million in 2019 and up to $1.059 billion in 2020. Based on the research firm’s estimates, it could be worth well over $1.59 billion by 2023.

