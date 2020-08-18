Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday with Plate of Marijuana

Queen of Pop Madonna turned 62 over the weekend, and celebrated in style alongside her nearest and dearest in Jamacia.

The singing sensation left her 15.4 million Instagram followers speechless when she boldly posed with a plate full of marijuana.

Madonna added to the spectacle by placing a large joint between her lips as she gazed suggestively down the camera lens.

Looking more youthful than ever, Madge rocked a stunning teal floral gown that hugged her age-defying figure perfectly.

“Welcome to Jamaica…” Madonna captioned her post, which included a string of other stunning photos from her birthday bash.

Another snap showed a platter of colourful fruits and berries for Madge’s guests to tuck into.

Taking to the comments section, eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the unsatisfying selection of snacks were less than ideal at a party full of marijuana.

“Lol I’d rather have a huge tray of carbs rather than some fruit after all that smoking,” quipped one follower.

