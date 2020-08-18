Lionel Messi Tells Barcelona He Wants To Leave “Immediately”

Reports have it that multiple award-winning player, Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club immediately. Reports say Messi is angry over his club’s exit from Champions League on Friday after Bayern Munich lashed them to an 8-2 defeat.

The new reports say Messi who had earlier this season threatened to leave Barca if there was no major restructure at the club has after the UEFA champions league defeat informed club bosses he is no longer willing to wait for the change and wants to leave the club “immediately.”

Leo’s contract expires next summer when he can leave for free but he appears determined to leave right now.

The report was released by Esporte Interativo, the same publication that accurately reported Neymar’s move to PSG years ago.

An inside source close to Messi was quoted to have said… “He has never seen Leo so determined to leave as now.”

Graeme Souness writing in the Times, he said: “Lionel Messi looked like a man who has had enough of carrying that team; without him they wouldn’t even be good enough to qualify for the Champions League.

“This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for the 33-year-old Argentinian and I could easily see him playing in Manchester — at either United or City.”

News Credit – The Sun UK

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)