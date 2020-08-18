Kylie Jenner’s Real Face Exposed in Collection of Rare Make-up Free Snaps

Kylie Jenner unveiled her real face to fans as she posed up for some rare make up free selfies.

The reality TV beauty, 23, who has amassed her fortune from her cosmetics and skincare lines, is rarely seen without a full face of make-up but she gave fans a glimpse of her fresh face sans contour, blush, mascara and lip gloss on Instagram over the weekend.

The mother-of-one bared all as she took to her stories on Sunday to share snaps of herself glam free, followed by a video where she was completely made-up.

Kylie could be seen wearing a dressing gown in the photos and footage as she posed in the mirror.

She penned atop of the images, that showed her real face: “Before….”

The style icon then uploaded a video that saw her modelling a face of make up and perfectly styled hair and wrote: “After”

