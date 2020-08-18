John Mikel Obi Moves To Stoke City – Photo

Super Eagles ex-captain and former Trabzonspor player, John Mikel Obi has moved to Stoke City.

The Nigerian international and former Chelsea player arrived at the club at about 11:15 am on Monday, and was announced after a successful medical check-up.

He is now Stoke City’s 4th signing for this year’s summer.

The Nigerian midfielder joins Morgan Fox, James Chester, and Steven Fletcher in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.

Mikel, who won several domestic and European honors during a glittering 11-year stay at Chelsea has now returned to English football after a spell in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor.

Mikel has confirmed this report after he took to his official Instagram page and posted a photo of himself in Stoke City’s jersey and wrote… “New chapter”

Sharing a photo of the Nigerian footballer on their Instagram page, Stoke City noted that Mikel’s signing is a major “potter” for them.

Manager Michael O’Neill said: “We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

“I was really impressed with him when we met for the first time and he outlined what he wants from the next phase of his career.”

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”

