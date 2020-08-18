Checkout 8 Benefits of Lime Water for Health and Weight Loss

This is for people that want to lose weight and have healthier, younger looking skin.. Welcome! Smiles…

The human body is about 60 percent water, so it comes as no surprise that water is important to your health. Water flushes toxins from the body, prevents dehydration, and keeps you energized.

It’s essential to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of fluid a day, including water.

If you don’t like the taste of plain water, you may prefer juices and teas. These beverages are often sweetened and contain more calories though, so water is ideal.

If you can’t drink water by itself, squeezing a little lime juice into the glass can make the beverage tolerable. You’ll also enjoy the nutritious benefits of lime.

Lime, a type of citrus fruit, is an excellent source of antioxidants. Antioxidants protect your body by preventing or stopping damage caused by free radicals, or chemicals that harm cells.

Limes are also a good source of:

potassium

vitamins A, B, C, and D

calcium

magnesium

Whether you’re looking to improve your health or maintain your weight, here are a few benefits of adding a splash of lime to your water.

1. Rejuvenates skin

Several skin care products claim to promote healthier, younger looking skin. But you don’t have to spend money on expensive products to improve the smoothness and appearance of your skin.

Limes contain vitamin C and flavonoids, the antioxidants that strengthen collagen. Drinking lime water can hydrate and rejuvenate your skin. Vitamin C and flavonoids are also found in some topical skin care products.

It’s not recommended that you put lime juice directly on your skin since sun exposure after application can result in phytophotodermatitis, or a painful lime burn.

2. Improves digestion

Drinking lime water improves digestion. Limes are acidic and they help saliva break down food for better digestion. Additionally, flavonoids in limes stimulate secretion of digestive juices.

If you experience constipation, the acidity of limes can clear the excretory system and stimulate bowel activity.

And if you deal with frequent heartburn or acid reflux, drinking a glass of warm water with 2 teaspoons of lime juice about 30 minutes before meals may help prevent reflux symptoms.

3. Fights infections

Your risk of an infection is higher during cold and flu season. If you want to stay healthy, sip on lime juice throughout the day.

The vitamin C and antioxidants in limes can strengthen your immune system and help your body fight off infections such as the cold and flu virus. It may also shorten the duration of an illness.

4. Helps with weight loss

Who doesn’t want to maintain a healthy weight? Unfortunately, losing weight is easier said than done.

Another benefit of lime water is that it helps you manage your weight. Citric acids can boost metabolism, helping you burn more calories and store less fat.

Regular physical activity and portion control are important to losing excess pounds and weight control. Therefore, aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week, and make half of each meal fruits and vegetables.

To get your day off to a good start and rev your metabolism, drink a glass of lime water in the morning, or suck on a lime wedge before meals.

5. Lowers blood sugar

As an excellent source of vitamin C, limes can be helpful for people with diabetes.

Limes have a low glycemic index and help regulate how your body absorbs sugar into the bloodstream. As a result, you may experience fewer blood sugar spikes.

6. Reduces heart disease

Limes are a good source of magnesium and potassium, which promote heart health.

Potassium can naturally lower blood pressure and improve blood circulation, which reduces your risk of a heart attack and stroke.

Research is ongoing on lime compounds called limonins that may be able to reduce cholesterol levels. High blood pressure when combined with high cholesterol can harden and narrow blood vessels. They also raise the risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart disease.

7. Prevents cancer

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells, and it can develop in different parts of the body including the breasts, lungs, and kidneys.

Drinking lime water may reduce your risk of developing cancer and help you fight the disease. The antioxidant properties in limes promote healthy cell growth and improve the function of your immune system.

8. Reduces inflammation

Arthritis, gout, and other joint problems are all caused by inflammation. Vitamin C can reduce the level of inflammation in your body, so adding lime juice to water can relieve symptoms of arthritis and similar conditions that cause joint pain and stiffness.

A studyTrusted Source reported that those who consumed the least amount of vitamin C were more than three times as likely to develop arthritis.

Limes can also reduce uric acid levels. Uric acid is a waste product the body produces when breaking down foods that contain purines, like meat, liver, mushrooms, and dried beans. High levels of uric acid can cause gout.

