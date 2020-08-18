Call for Applications: Free 4 Week Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) 5th Annual Digital Career Accelerator.

Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE): is the world’s first digital accelerator and leads today as one of the largest digital ecosystem development platforms. With a mission to educate, inspire and prepare individuals and organizations for the digital age, GSE brings together both private and public stakeholders to address humanity’s greatest challenges via exponential technologies and entrepreneurship.

In a post pandemic world, it’s time that we up-skill and prepare both career professionals and entrepreneurs for a remote digital future! Welcome to the world’s largest digital accelerator with a focus on career development!

About the Program:

Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) returns with the 5th Annual Digital Accelerator program with a focus on career development, personal development and business development tracks to prepare participants for a digital future. The 4 week intensive program will feature speakers from around the world who will train on strategy that prepares both entrepreneurs and career professionals for a digital remote world. Accepted participants will receive $250k in free perks and prizes from Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, DigitalOcean, Sendgrid and Zendesk.

Apply now to the GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator! 4 weeks of free training and strategy coaching on personal development, entrepreneurship and career development. Deadline August 28th! Program is Sept 1- 30, 2020! Apply via here: GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator Application.

Startups can apply for admission to the GSE digital career accelerator on a rolling basis between August 10th- August 28th. The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation.

The GSE digital accelerator program is open to all small businesses, corporate professionals, startups, and freelancers. Each application round is rolling admission until the top 100 are selected from each of the 7 regions that GSE covers in and Africa, Asia, America, Europe, Caribbean, Latin America, Middle East. The remaining 300 are selected from partner programs within our network. In total 1000 companies will be selected for the cohort. From the final cohort, 10 per region will be selected to pitch investors and influencers on demo day. The top 3 startups are announced at the conclusion of the program to receive partner prizes, media features, and potential investment.

(Visited 11 times, 12 visits today)