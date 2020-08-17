See Why You Should Drink Warm Water Before You Go To Bed – Must Read

Below are the 12 Benefits of Drinking Warm Water before Bedtime Drinking warm water before bedtime will relieve all toxins from the body.

A glass of warm water is the secret to good health and clear skin.

It is stated that an average person loses 3 to 4 liters of fluid in a day.

The factors responsible for losing water from the body are: sweat, urine, breathing and bowel movements.

Proper hydration is needed for good health. You need to make up for the water losses by consuming sufficient water.

It is believed that hiccups are a symptom that indicates shortage of water level in the system. Taking a glass of water and you has put a stop to the hiccup.

Warm water is the most powerful and natural home remedy and it minimizes digestive problems. Sipping warm water stimulates good digestion and blood circulation in our system, and cleanses the bowels.

It also encourages sweating which cleanses the lymphatic system and improves complexion. Warm water flushes the urinary tract, ridding the body of unwanted toxins.

Major Health Benefits of Drinking Warm or Hot Water:

One of the major benefits of drinking warm water is for cleansing and purifying the body system. Our body attracts many toxins either from food, environment and other elements. Cleaning our body consistently will help keep it healthy and functioning properly.

If the body system is suffering from poor digestion, it can be easily treated by having a glass of hot water twice or thrice a day. Drinking water before going to bed will provide our body system with water and the appropriate time to clear out our system of unwanted toxins. This will flush out toxins from the body and cleanse the system, digestive tract, muscles and even our skin benefits from the cleansing process. Your body feels better, lose weight faster and have more energy during the day.

Cures constipation: Constipation is a common stomach problem that develops due to water shortage in the body system. The stool deposits in the intestines and reduces the bowel movement causing constipation where passing out stool is difficult and most times it become painful

Aids weight loss: Dieticians across the world prescribe to drink a glass of hot water with lemon and honey every day to lose weight. This is definitely helpful in reducing extra weight. Hot water breaks down fat deposits from the body and helps in weight loss. Have a glass of hot or warm water with either lemon or honey or both, after every meal will help in reducing weight loss. Lemon has pectin fiber that controls food craving and is ideal for people who are on alkaline diet.

Good for cold and cough: If you are having irritation in the throat or pain, sipping warm water will reduce such pain. It will liquefy thick cough / phlegm and aids in getting it out of your system. Salt mixed with warm water is used for treatment when you have throat pain.

Increases sweating: When you drink a hot tea or water, you sweat a lot for some time. Drinking hot water or tea or coffee lead to increase in body temperature and the water tries to cool down the temperature through sweating. Sweating cleans the skin cells by taking out excess water and salt from the cells and body.

Improves blood circulation: one of the greatest advantage of drinking warm water is improving blood circulation. When you drink hot water, the fat deposits in the body burns and the built up deposits in the nervous system also breaks down. This improves blood circulation in the body and also flushes out harmful toxins.

Reduces body pain: most studies has shown that drinking a glass of hot water with carom seeds or ajwain is an effective home remedy to cure menstrual cramps. If you have stomach pain, headache or body pain, have a glass of hot water to get instant relief. These are few health benefits of hot and warm water. Ideally, hot water is more effective but, many people prefer warm water on a regular basis.

Reason why most people avoid drinking water in the night?

Some people feel full after drinking a small quantity of water. They will have the urge to visit the toilet often. This may be due to weak digestion and insufficient acid production in the stomach. To increase digestive capacity, drink a glass of warm water before going to bed. You can have a glass of warm water in the morning with a wedge of lime or lemon, a pinch of salt, and a small slice of ginger.

The importance of taking sufficient water in a day:

A healthy person requires 3 to 4 liters of water per day i.e. approximately 13 to 16 glasses of water. The quantity may sound big, but you can program this quantity of water consumption by having half a glass of water every half an hour. Your body will get regularized with water intake and you will not feel full and heavy.

Too much water also makes your stomach feel bloated and heavy, and overburdens digestive organs.

Kidney flushing do take place when the kidneys flush toxins from the blood into the urine, resulting in a higher than normal urine output. In most cases poor digestion can be the source of toxicity in our system. Poorly digested food tends to ferment in the intestines. As bacteria ferment the food, they release toxic metabolic waste products into the gut. The intestines are designed to absorb nutrients, also to absorb some of the toxin into the bloodstream. This is a great reason to keep your digestive tract in good health. There are also herbs that help prevent kidney flushing and reduce loss of fluids.

Along with all of the normal health benefits of drinking water, simply having a glass before you go to bed each night can have a big and positive effect on your lifestyle. You will find that you sleep better, are more alert during the day, digest food, lose weight easier and feel better all through.

With this publication, most of us know by now that water is essential to our survival. We’ve probably also all heard doctors say that drinking roughly eight glasses a day is ideal. However, what most people don’t know is that warm water and hot water have some exclusive benefits of their own that you just can’t get when you drink water cold.

Below are 12 benefits of drinking warm/hot water:

Weight Loss

Hot water is great for maintaining a healthy metabolism, which is what you want if you want to reduce weight. The best way to do this is to kick start your metabolism early in the morning with a glass of hot water and lemon. hot water will help to break down the adipose tissue (body fat) in your body.

Assists with Nasal and Throat Congestion

Drinking hot water is an excellent natural remedy for colds, coughs and a sore throat. It dissolves phlegm and also helps to remove it from respiratory tract. With that, it can provide relief from a sore throat. It also helps in clearing nasal congestion.

Menstrual Cramps

Hot water can also aid in diminishing menstrual cramps. The heat of the water has a calming and soothing effect on the abdominal muscles, which eventually can help to cure cramps and spasms.

Body Detoxification

Hot water is good for helping our body to detoxic. When you drink hot water, your body temperature begins to rise, which results in sweat. Is happening because it helps to release toxins from our body and cleanse it properly. For optimal results, add a squeeze of lemon before drinking.

Prevents Premature Aging

This is one of the reason you should want to clear your body of toxins: they make human age faster. Also, drinking hot water helps to repair the skin cells that increase the elasticity of our skin and are affected by harmful free radicals. Subsequently, our damaged skin becomes smoother.

Prevents Acne and Pimples

The benefits for our skin to just keep on coming. Hot water deep cleanses your body and eliminates the root causes of acne-related infections.

Hair Health and Vitality

Drinking hot water is also good for obtaining soft, shiny hair. It energizes the nerve endings in your hair roots and makes them active. This is beneficial for getting back the natural vitality of your hair and keeping it healthy.

Promotes Hair Growth

Activating the roots of our hair is another great benefit and growth. The hot water promotes the regular activity of the roots and subsequently accelerates the growth of your hair.

Prevents Dandruff

Hot water keeps your scalp hydrated and helps fight against dry scalp or dandruff.

Enhances Blood Circulation and Promotes a Healthy Nervous System

Another important benefit of drinking hot water is that it enhances your blood circulation, which is important for proper muscle and nerve activity. also, it keeps our nervous system healthy by breaking down the fat deposits around it.

Digestion

Hot water is particularly beneficial for digestion. Studies have shown that drinking cold water during or after a meal can harden the oil present in the consumed foods. This can create a fat deposit on the inner wall of your intestine, which can eventually result in intestinal cancer. However, if you replace the glass of cold water with hot, you can avoid this problem. Also, hot water is beneficial to digestion, which is what you want after a meal.

Bowel Movements

In respect to digestion, hot water help to keep our system regular, as well as make our bowel movements healthy and pain free. Dehydration can result in chronic problems with constipation. As the stool gets accumulated inside our intestine, the movement of the bowel becomes reduced. It is always advisable that human consume a glassful of hot or warm water every morning when your stomach is empty. It decomposes any remnant foodstuffs and makes the movement of the particles smooth and less painful through the intestine

