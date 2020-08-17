See How To Obtain Your Nigerian National ID Card Through the NIMC Mobile App

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has now made it possible for Nigerians to get their National ID cards in an entirely online process. Many Nigerians have complained about not being able to easily obtain their National ID cards, which has hindered them from being able to fully take advantage of the benefits of owning one.

This is due to the fact that they only possess a national identity slip containing their unique national identity number (NIN).

The NIMC has allayed these concerns by introducing a quick means of getting your national identity card through an online app.

Here are all the steps involved in the process.

Download the NIMC Mobile ID App First, you have to download the NIMC Mobile ID app, powered by its mobile services platform (MWS). Android users can visit the google play store to download and install the NIMC Mobile ID app. For iPhone users, they need to visit the app store to get the ios version of the app. Input Your NIN and Mobile Number

After downloading and installing the NIMC Mobile ID app, the next step is to correctly enter your 11-digit national identity number (NIN) found on your national identity slip. In case you cannot remember or find your NIN, you can dial *324# via Nigerian sim cards only. Do not input your bank verification code (BVN) as your NIN to avoid being blacklisted.Select +234 as your phone country code if that is not the default selection before entering your remaining 10-digit mobile number. Use the mobile number registered with your NIN. Ensure that you do not make any errors when filling in your information and check again to correct any mistakes. Click ‘next’ on the top far right.

Read the Attestation and Click “I Agree” to Continue

Now read through the attestation carefully and hit the ‘I Agree’ button to proceed to the next step.

Enter Your Preferred PIN twice and Click “Finish”

Fill in your chosen PIN twice. Be sure it is one you can easily remember or you may choose to write it down as well. Click ‘Finish’ to go to the final stage.

Congratulations, You’re Almost There

This is the last stage where the NIMC Mobile ID app’s user interface displays all your command options. Click on ‘Show my ID’ and your national identity card is ready for download.

Nigerian National ID Card

Voila! You now have your Nigerian national identity card.

You must have a NIN number to complete the process. This means if you haven’t applied or enrolled with the NIMC, you are not eligible for a National ID card. Enrollment for the National ID card is free according to the Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke.

If you’d like to get featured on our Entrepreneur Spotlight, click here to share your startup story with us.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)