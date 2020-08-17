My Fiance Lost My 1 Million Bride Price After Betting On Barcelona

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has posted an email he received from an aggrieved lady whose relationship ended because Barcelona (Barca) lost to Bayern Munich. A Nigerian lady has lamented over Friday night’s UEFA Champions league quarter-final match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, which saw the German side winning 8:2.

According to the lady, the defeat Barelona suffered has destroyed her relationship as her man bet N1 million (US$2600) meant for her bride price on the Spanish side.

The lady wrote to relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, narrating how her boyfriend who is a staunch Barcelona fan, staked N1million on his team(Barca) to win even after she tried to stop him.

She said the match started with she and her man watching it in company of friends, however as the first half ended 4:1 in favour of Bayern Munich, his friends started make fun of him and it was so hilarious that she joined them to laugh. He got angry, left them and drove off.

Sadly, she woke up to a text from him, telling her she has laughed away her relationship and proposed marriage because the money he lost was meant to pay her bride price.

