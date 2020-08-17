International Awards At Victoria University of Wellington – New Zealand 2020

Are you interested in studying for a degree program in New Zealand? If yes, then make your dream come true by applying for the English Proficiency Programme Rebate Scholarship which is provided by the Victoria degree program in New Zealand.

Scholarship recipients will be refunded the full tuition fees (not including student levies) of one EPP course on successful enrolment in their full-degree study at the Victoria University of Wellington.

Application Deadline: September 18, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate or Postgraduate degree

Value of Awards: Full tuition-fees

Number of Awards: 25

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

Applicants must have applied for full-degree study for Trimester 1 2021 (February)

How to Apply: All interested applicants who wish to apply for this opportunity, they must follow and complete the online application form according to the program which is given all below:

Apply for the EPP Rebate Scholarship online

Apply for EPP study online

Apply for your full degree study

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

