How Businessman Hangs Himself Inside Cocoa Retailer Warehouse In Osun

Festus Olawale, a businessman, has reportedly dedicated suicide in his cocoa retailer in Gbongan, Osun state, The PUNCH reviews. The deceased, a businessman dealing in cocoa, it was gathered, died after hanging himself in one of many rooms in his cocoa retailer positioned at Oke Ola, Gbongan on Friday.

The incident, which occurred round eight:00pm, led to panic within the space when the corpse was found hanging within the room.

The daddy of 4 children, it was additionally learnt, neither left a suicide word nor acted surprisingly earlier than the incident.

Osun State Police Command additionally mentioned the rationale for the suicide was not identified but.

The command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on Sunday, confirmed the incident, saying operatives had visited the scene.

She mentioned, “From the accessible report, the incident occurred about eight:00pm on Friday. One Olawale Festus, aged 43 years previous, of Oke Ola, Gbongan hung himself in his Cocoa store and died.”

