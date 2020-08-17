Chelsea Agree £35m Fee With Arsenal For Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is ready to discuss personal terms with Chelsea after they agreed a fee with Arsenal.

The England international is expected to undergo parts of his medical at St George’s Park ahead of a proposed £35million switch and will sign a five-year contract.

Liverpool held an interest also but are pursuing a bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar while funds have also been tied up with the £48m acquisition of Naby Keita.

The England international held crunch talks with the Gunners last week but rejected a final contract offer worth £180,000-a-week and made his intentions to leave clear.

With his current contract set to expire next summer, Arsenal risked losing him for nothing if they refused to sell in the current transfer window and Chelsea have offered enough to tempt Arsene Wenger into a sale.

It will come as a significant blow to the Arsenal manager, who is already facing stark criticism from fans and pundits following a 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking on Thursday, Wenger called on Oxlade-Chamberlain to commit his future to the Gunners.

‘All these conversations that I have [I say] that I want him to stay and be one of the big players of the future of this club,’ said Wenger.’

‘He is one of the players this team has to be built around in the future. Personally I want him to commit to the club and to be one of the carrier of the values of our team.

‘I want to keep my best players. I only have one target: to keep everybody onboard. I think we invested a lot of time, confidence and money on players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who we bought at a young age.

DailyMail

