2020 Global Commitment Scholarship At University of Exeter – UK

To support you though the challenges of the global pandemic, we are pleased to offer international students beginning a standalone postgraduate taught Masters degree (eg MA, MSc, MRes, MFA) or research degree (eg MPhil/PhD) with us a University of Exeter Global Commitment Scholarship of £2,000 towards the cost of their tuition fees.

Application Deadline: August 31, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters or Research

Value of Awards: £2,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Study: Masters or research degree in the following non-standard courses and those delivered by a partner business or other institution:

PGCE

Degree Apprenticeships

MSc Island Biodiversity and Conservation

LLB Graduate Law

Legal Practice Course (LPC)

Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL)

MA Education (online)

Eligibility:

Applicants must have an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

Applicants must have obtained or expect to obtain a first degree equivalent to at least a UK 2:1 Honours degree.

Applicants must be fluent in English Language

How To Apply: There is no separate application process, students must only have to take admission in a taught master’s degree at the university.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

