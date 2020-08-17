2020 Global Commitment Scholarship At University of Exeter – UK
To support you though the challenges of the global pandemic, we are pleased to offer international students beginning a standalone postgraduate taught Masters degree (eg MA, MSc, MRes, MFA) or research degree (eg MPhil/PhD) with us a University of Exeter Global Commitment Scholarship of £2,000 towards the cost of their tuition fees.
The University of Exeter will provide an award amount of £2,000 towards the cost of their tuition fees.
Application Deadline: August 31, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Masters or Research
Value of Awards: £2,000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Field of Study: Masters or research degree in the following non-standard courses and those delivered by a partner business or other institution:
- PGCE
- Degree Apprenticeships
- MSc Island Biodiversity and Conservation
- LLB Graduate Law
- Legal Practice Course (LPC)
- Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL)
- MA Education (online)
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have an undergraduate degree from a recognized university.
- Applicants must have obtained or expect to obtain a first degree equivalent to at least a UK 2:1 Honours degree.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: There is no separate application process, students must only have to take admission in a taught master’s degree at the university.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
