Nigerians Reacts To Viral Video Of Angry Son Destroying Mother’s Property – VIDEO

Nigerians on social media are reacting to a viral video that has stirred many up to start a trend on Twitter. On the microblogging platform, Chidera is trending after a video showed him destroying his mother’s property because she caused him to be angry.

It was gathered that Chidera’s mother refused to give Chidera her car keys and it sparked the boy to destroy her things.

While many shared that he wasn’t properly trained, others shared that he needs to return to Nigeria for proper training.

Watch The Video Here:

Boy destroys his mom’s properties, following a disagreement pic.twitter.com/RhWfbOOB6b — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 8, 2020

Chidera was spoilt from a small age… Allowed to grow into an idiot of an adult. Tomorrow he’ll hurt or kill an innocent person who crosses his path and all his parents will say is sorry. https://t.co/YAkGgxCWzO — David Abdulrazak Atta (@the_davidatta) July 8, 2020

