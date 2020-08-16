Nigerians Reacts To Viral Video Of Angry Son Destroying Mother’s Property – VIDEO

August 16, 2020   Entertainment   No comments

Nigerians on social media are reacting to a viral video that has stirred many up to start a trend on Twitter.On the microblogging platform, Chidera is trending after a video showed him destroying his mother’s property because she caused him to be angry.

It was gathered that Chidera’s mother refused to give Chidera her car keys and it sparked the boy to destroy her things.

While many shared that he wasn’t properly trained, others shared that he needs to return to Nigeria for proper training.

Watch The Video Here:

72 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
SEO Score
(Visited 12 times, 14 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *