Davido Spotted Shooting New Music Video – WATCH

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has left his fans reeling in excitement as he was recently seen shooting the video to one of his songs. According to reports, the singer is back in Lagos, Nigeria.

In the video, the 27-year-old singer could be seen mouthing the words to his song along with his crew.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido, who has taken time off social media, was meant to drop his next album “A Better Time” in July.

However, it seems things took a different turn.

Fans are definitely anticipating the release of the new album, which is a follow-up to his sophomore album, A Good Time (AGT).

Watch the video below:

