Rita Ora risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Daring Cut-out Dress

Rita Ora looked sensational as she sizzled in a very daring dress that almost caused her a wardrobe malfunction.

The singer, 29, is making the most of her Ibiza getaway as she holidays with Greek-French boyfriend Romain Gavras, 39, and some friends.

And it seems as though the group is having nothing short of an incredible time – if Rita’s snaps are anything to go by.

The beauty opted to wear a very daring dress which boasts low cut-outs at the sides, making it difficult for Rita to avoid a mishap.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, Rita showed off major side b00b action as her itty-bitty black bikini can be spotted under the dress.

She teamed the minimal look up with heaps of gold jewellery, as she shared the snap with her 16 million Instagram followers.

Smiling from ear-to-ear in the snap, Rita penned: “Sometimes you just gota laugh,” alongside a laughing emoji.

