Kim Kardashian shares adorable snap with daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian has proved that beauty truly does run in the family as she posed with her gorgeous daughter on Wednesday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 39, took to Instagram to gush over her princess Chicago, two, with her 184 million followers.

The sweet family snap saw the adorable tot cuddle into her reality TV star mum while she was kitted out as Elsa from movie franchise Frozen.

Little Chicago looked the spitting image of her beautiful mother as she plastered a huge grin across her face while happily lying in Kim’s arms.

70 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)