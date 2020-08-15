John Legend, Chrissy Teigen expecting Baby Number 3

Chrissy Teigen is sure to have some new cravings. After debuting her growing baby bump in husband John Legend‘s new music video early Thursday, Teigen confirmed news of her third pregnancy herself by nightfall. On Thursday night the supermodel showed off her protruding bump in a Twitter video: “Look at this third baby (expletive),” she said. “What the…oh God.”

Teigen, 34, first hinted that she’s expecting baby No. 3 with Legend, 41, in the Grammy winner‘s new music video for “Wild.”

Vevo, which debuted the video, promised fans a “beautiful surprise” and they didn’t disappoint. During the music video, the couple embrace on the picturesque shoreline in Mexico as Teigen cradles her growing baby bump.

Big siblings Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, also make an appearance in “Wild,” frolicking in the ocean alongside their loving parents ahead of the big reveal.

