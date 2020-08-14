Twice As Tall’ by Burna Boy is finally Out with a Bang – Download Song

Waoo ..After the huge success of his last album ‘African Giant‘, Burna Boy hits back ‘Twice As Tall’, Returns Better, Bigger, Taller and Greater than his previous body of work which got a Grammy nod in 2019.

“Twice As Tall” is Burna Boy’s 5th Studio album a follow up to; ‘African Giant’, ‘Outside’, ‘On A Spaceship’ and ‘L.I.F.E’ (Leaving an Impact For Eternity).

The new music project consists is 53 minutes playtime which consists of 15 tracks (including the lead single ‘Wonderful‘) with guest acts; Youssou N’Dour (Senegalese singer -songwriter), Naughty By Nature (American hip-pop trio), Sauti Sol (Kenyan Afro-pop band), Chris Martin (English singer -songwriter) & Stormzy (British rapper). With productions from Timbaland, Mike Dean, Telz, Rexxie and LeriQ.

Recorded mainly in Lagos, Nigeria over the last few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 15-track album was be executive produced by Diddy, Bosede Ogulu, and Burna Boy.

