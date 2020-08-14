Stop Buying Memory Cards, See How Your Phone Can Have Extra Memory Space

Do you experience that annoying low storage from your phone each time you want to add something to it? Therefore, in this article we will give you the information you needed to create more space in your phone without installing external memory card to it.

Meanwhile, let’s give you information on things that do occupy your phone storage without you knowing.

Downloaded WhatsApp status

Many times these whatsApp status when downloaded won’t show up in our gallery but goes straight to the phone. These downloaded whatsApp status can only be deleted by clicking on the file manager or phone storage settings and you will see the images.

Obstructed Downloads:

Sometimes poor internet connection or low storage could actually obstruct downloading. As a result of the downloading being obstructed, the little part that was downloaded goes directly to occupy your phone space without your knowledge. WhatsApp Videos and Images.

Those your favourite whatsApp videos and images actually occupies much space in your phone memory than you think. Stop downloading every video or image you see unless they are very important to you.

Screenshots.

Many likes screenshot a lot but you are advice to always visit your screenshot folder and clear them up because they occupy space to.

Keeping songs that you don’t play.

Severally, people always one or two songs that are left in the playlist which they have never played. It is advisable to delete those unimportant songs in your playlists because they occupy your phone space.

applications that you don’t use.

Sometimes we fill up our phone with too much Apps that we don’t make use of but are left in there for fancy. Please delete the Apps you don’t make use of.

