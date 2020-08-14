Smile boosts internet penetration with entry-level device

Ever reinforcing its pacesetting streak with innovative products and enhanced service offerings, Smile Nigeria, who introduced the first Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) on its network in 2016 providing SuperClear voice calls, today introduces another first to Nigerians.

Never resting on its oars, the company introduces the first entry-level, dual-SIM, Voice Over 4G LTE-enable smartphone, to increase access to the best quality 4G LTE network at a more affordable rate.

The SmileVoLTE dual SIM smartphone, which is Google approved and manufactured in partnership with Mediatek , comes pre-loaded with applications including the SmileVoice App, WhatsApp, twitter, skype, Instagram, YouTube, music and FM radio and includes innovative features like fingerprint and face recognition for smartphone private access and security.

The SmileVoLTE dual –SIM smartphone, with the same chipset used in other leading smartphone brands, comes equipped with 1.3 Ghz Dual core, VoLTE-enabled, 5MP front camera, 8MP back camera, 2950mAH battery, 5.45” HD touchscreen, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. Features of the SmileVoLTE smartphone also offers HD voice quality, WiFi hot spot, touchscreen and Android 9OS, and comes with a complimentary phone case in the box.

For only N35,000 consumers will enjoy the new SmileVoLTE Dual SIM smartphone offering high definition voice calls and is bundled, for the first time, with an AlwaysOn internet access which offers customers hassle free SuperFast internet for the next 30 days with a daily FUP of 1GB and data speed of up to 1.5Mbps.

Ingrained in this novel product is the SmileVoice offer that avails customers 100 local off-net minutes, 50 local off-net SMSs and unlimited on-net voice and on-net SMSs. All these services, including the SmileVoLTE smartphone, are available for only N35,000 and customers who prefer to own just the device can get it for only N30,000.

Modern and portable, the new dual-SIM SmileVoLTE smartphone is said to be a must-have for the discerning customer especially those desirous of a utilitarian contemporary device. Speaking on the new product, Abdul Hafeez, Chief Marketing Officer of Smile Nigeria, noted that Smile is keen at making another impressive mark in the rapidly growing Nigerian market.

“We are making available to customers one of the best VoLTE Smartphones in the market with 4G LTE capabilities and an AlwaysOn internet access for non-stop 30-day internet connection. The market is moving much faster in the broadband direction and we want Nigerians to enjoy the best that broadband can offer hence the introduction of this new SmileVoLTE smartphone”.

Hafeez enthused that “with the launch of the SmileVoLTE smartphone our customers are assured of a quality product that will beat the existing benchmark in the Nigerian market”. To him, offering customers’ quality and innovative products are upper-most in the company’s strategic plans. He assured that the new SmileVoLTE smartphone would be very beneficial to the user in more ways than one.

Smile launched the first 4G LTE network in West Africa in Nigeria in 2014 revolutionising the way people access the internet. The new SmileVoLTE smartphone can easily be bought from Smile shops in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Benin City, Kaduna, Onitsha and Asaba.

