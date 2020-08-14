Checkout Tiger Woods’ £48m Gulfstream G550 New Private Jet – Photo

Tiger Woods is an American professional golfer. He is tied for first in PGA Tour wins and ranks second in men’s major championships and also holds numerous golf records. Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers, and one of the most famous athletes of all time.

The 44-year-old American recently bought a brand new private jet valued at 48million. The Gulfstream F550 reportedly has a top speed of 680mph and has a maximum range of a whopping 7,767 miles.

The jet has a bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe, spacious bathrooms, an elegant dining area, and luxurious seats for 18 passengers.

See the interior of his jet:

