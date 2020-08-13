Mercy Johnson Instruct Destiny Etiko On Her Birthday After She Revealed Destiny Is Her First Born

Popular Nigerian actress and producer, Mercy Johnson has given an instruction to colleague actress Destiny Etiko who turned a new age today, August, 12. Mercy Johnson shared a gorgeous and elegant photo of Destiny Etiko on her Instagram page to celebrate her on her birthday and prayed for God’s blessings on her.

However, Mercy Johnson instructed Destiny Etiko that she must not travel with her approval after revealing that Destiny Etiko is her firstborn.

She wrote;

My firstborn is plus 1💗💗💗@destinyetikoofficial God bless your awesome heart and may you always be happy my darling drama doll…💃💃have a blast baby and dont travel without my permission😘😘😘😂😂

💗💗💗

Destiny Etiko took to the comment box and reacted saying;

Awwwwwwwwwwwww mami ❤️❤️❤️❤️ words only cant explain I feel right now 🙈🙌🏼💃💃 may God almighty continue to bless and protect your family for all u have been doing for me 🙏🙏🙏🙏 am so grateful mami❤️🙌✊

See her post below;

