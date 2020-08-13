How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paid $14 Million for Montecito Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped over $14 million on the new Montecito, California home that they reportedly purchased in secret and have been living in for about six weeks.

The 18,000 square foot home has nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and a separate guest house which Markle’s mother has reportedly already visited. The house sits on a 5-acre plot with a pool and several gates for added privacy and security— something the Sussexes have desired.

The couple is currently suing a photography agency for allegedly taking photos of their son, Archie, while at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion. Montecito is home to other major celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Patrick Steward.

Source : TMZ

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 18 times, 20 visits today)