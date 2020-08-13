Beyonce, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy Spotted on a Boat Ride in the Hamptons – photo

American singer, Beyonce‘s channeling her love of the great outdoors — and doing it in style … on a boat … in the Hamptons. Bey and much of her family hit up The Hamptons Monday and enjoyed a relaxing boat ride. Her mom, Tina Knowles, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter were seen tagging along as they cruised on a VanDutch speedboat. No sign of Jay-Z, though.

Check out the pics … everyone looked totally relaxed as they chilled out … including Blue Ivy who struck a comfy pose at the stern of the boat.

Tina had a blast for sure. She posted video of herself jamming to “Black Parade.” She captioned it, “Dancing from joy of family and feeling of gratitude and love of God, Family and life on The Water! Best feeling in the world!!”

No word if Beyonce was celebrating after receiving a BET Humanitarian Award back in June — or maybe the enormous success of her visual album, “Black is King” … which is making beaucoup bucks for Disney+.

Then again, it’s not like anyone ever needs an excuse to beeline it to the Hamptons.

