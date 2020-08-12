With more than 495 million viewers and $1.1bn revenue in 2020, esports remains the world’s fastest-growing sport. The rise of the global eSports industry has been followed by the impressive growth of tournament prize pools, bringing millions of dollars of profit for the most successful professional gamers in the world.

According to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews.com , the top five eSports players hit $30.2 million in overall earnings as of August. With a $6.91 million profit throughout his recorded eSports gaming career, Johan Sundstein, also known as N0tail, ranked as the leading eSports player in the world.

Dota 2 is the Highest Paid Game Globally

A 26-year old Danish Dota 2 player N0tail won nearly 80% of his total prize money in 2018 and 2019, revealed the EsportsEarnings data.

With more than $6.4 million in overall earnings, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka is the second highest-paid esports player globally. Statistics show the 28-year old Finnish Dota player won $3.2 million, or half of his total earnings in 2019 when he also ranked as the best eSports player of the year.

The Esports Earnings data revealed that Anathan “ana” Pham, an eSports player from Australia, is the third most-successful gamer in the world with $6 million profit so far.

A 28-year old Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, and a Finish professional gamer Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, follow with $5.5 million, and $5.4 million in overall earnings, respectively.

Statistics show that all five most-successful professional gamers are Dota 2 players, ranking the popular multiplayer online battle arena title as the highest-paid game globally.

Team Liquid is the Leading eSports Team

The Esports Earnings data also revealed that Team Liquid is the leading professional esports organization globally, with $35.1 million in overall earnings as of August. Team Liquid players won almost 65% of that prize money by playing Dota 2 tournaments. Professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competitions ranked as the second-largest profit source, with a 13% share in overall earnings.

With a total of $33.6 million in prize money, OG ranked as the second most-successful eSports team globally. Nevertheless, the world’s top five eSports players are all members of the OG team.

