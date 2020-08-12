Netflix Gives Ikorodu Bois Movie Making Equipment – Video

Nigerian Internet sensation the Ikorodu Bois have been given movie making equipment by Netflix.

The Ikorodu Bois had recreated the trailer for Nteflix’s movie Extraction and this had elicited reactions from Chris Hemsworth and Netflix.

See previous thread here: Chris Hemsworth, Netflix React To Ikorodu Bois “Extraction” Movie Remake.

The Ikorodu Bois reacted to their presents from Netflix in the video below.

ikorodu bois @IkoroduB

Guyssss!! @NetflixFilm sent us this presents omg! thank you guys @NetflixFilm

https://mobile.twitter.com/IkoroduB/status/1293573942695927812



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFtvxvMgebc

