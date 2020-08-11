TeeBillz finally moves on from Tiwa Savage… unveils New Lover [photos]

TeeBillz has moved on from Tiwa Savage and has juts unveiled his new lover.

Only yesterday, a shared photos of himself a a mystery lady vacating on an island without revealing her face. But this morning, he revealed her face in new photos he shared from the same island!!!

Sharing a photo of them together, TeeBillz who has been with a couple of women wrote;

”Thanks for loving me for free my charger 😘” And ofcourse, we can;t overlook the MAJOR similarities between his new woman and Tiwa Savage. Too major!

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)