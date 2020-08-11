Lil Wayne ‘Funeral’ Is Finally Announced – Details

American rapper Dwayne Micheal Carter Jr., popular known as Lil Wayne has finally dropped his long awaited album titled Funeral. The much anticipated wait is here and finally the final date for the funeral of Lil Wayne is announced to the general public and it gonna blow your mind.

Micheal Dwayne Carter Jr., who is an American rapper popularly known as Lil Wayne, has finally released his long-awaited album Funeral.

Before the announcement, however, the rapper was fairly vague about the specifics of the song, with the only hint coming in the form of a short clip last week in which he raps, “Welcome to the funeral, hey, closed casket as usual.”

Compared to his last album ‘Tha Carter V,’ Lil Wayne’s ‘Funeral’ is much better.

Funeral is a 24 tracklist album. Funeral serves as a follow up to his 2018 album, Tha Carter V.

Below is a tracklist:

Funeral

Mahogany

Mama Mia

I Do It” feat. Big Sean & Lil Baby

Dreams

Stop Playin With Me

Clap For Em

Bing James feat. Jay Rock

Not Me

“Trust Nobody” feat. Adam Levine

“Know You Know” feat. 2 Chainz

Wild Dogs

Harden

“I Don’t Sleep” feat. Takeoff

“Sights and Silencers” feat. The Dream

“Ball Hard” feat. Lil Twist

Bastard (Satan’s Kid)

Piano Trap

Line Em Up

Darkside

Nevermind

“T.O.” feat. O.T. Genesis

“Get Outta My Head” feat. XXXTENTACION

Wayne’s World.

View this post on Instagram 1/31 A post shared by Lil Wayne (@liltunechi) on Jan 23, 2020 at 3:18pm PST

