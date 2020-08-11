Couples now Getting Plastic Surgery to lengthen their P£nises and tighten Vag!nas in order to Improve S£X life

Please ignore the photo, there’s almost a no better one, lol.

Dr Lucy Glancey says there has been a surge in couples signing up for the genitaI matching service.

In fact, it’s grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, says the UK doctor.

Consultations are given to measure and match up the couple, before offering the necessary procedure to make them a “perfect fit”.

The friction introduced by “well fitting” genitaIs is proven to improve s£xual pleasure for both partners.

It can even strengthen orgasms by “ultimately depending on the degree of friction produced during intercourse”, explains Dr Lucy.

She told FEMAIL: “This is one of the reasons why men who frequently masturbate find it difficult to climax during s£x with a woman because they are used to producing a ‘perfect fit’ of their hand, which fits like a glove over their p£nis compared to being with a female partner.

“Therefore a couple’s s£xual enjoyment and ability to climax does in part rely on their genitaIs matching up in size.

“Over the years the p£nis does not change significantly in terms of thickness. However the vag!na does and that could be due to two main reasons.”

She said that pregnancy and a man’s age could be some of the reasons for couples considering the genitaI matchmaking procedure.

According to Dr Lucy, many women might even opt for vaginaI tightening after childbirth.

And another reason is because women are embarrassed by the noise they sometimes produce during s£x – when the air gets in between the vag!na and p£nis.

She continued: “Or their husband prefers to have anal s£x with them because there is no better fit there which upsets them. Also during pregnancy and childbirth the labia can stretch and protrude and get in the way which produces discomfort for the woman.”

The doctor believes the treatments have saved many people’s marriages as couple’s who have good s£x “will stay together despite their differences in other areas”.

Dr Lucy explained: “Even if the woman is not so happy about their appearance if she knows that she is making her husband happy in bed she is more confident.

“The things we can do for the female patient is a combination of a nonsurgical vag!nal tightening and surgical labiaplasty. This gives a ‘tidy’ look on the outside plus stops the protruding labia getting in the way.

“It also improves vag!nal laxity so they can experience more enjoyment from lntercourse as well as their partner too.

“On top of that enhancement of the p3nis girth can bring even better fit. Each couple is assessed individually.”

